版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 03:08 BJT

BRIEF-York Water Co -Kathleen Miller, CFO to retire on Dec 31, 2017 -SEC filing

Dec 16 York Water Co:

* Company expects to name Matthew E. Poff as new Chief Financial Officer

* On Dec 15, Kathleen Miller, CFO and Treasurer of Co, notified company of her intent to retire on december 31, 2017 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐