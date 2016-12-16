BRIEF-Morningstar reports Nov. U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows

Dec 16 Morningstar Inc :

* In wake of U.S. presidential election, investors placed an estimated $41.9 billion into passive funds in November

* Assets continued to exit active U.S. equity funds, with estimated $21.2 billion outflows in Nov., slightly down from Oct.'s $23.5 billion outflow

* November overall U.S. equity inflows $20.7 billion

* Taxable-bond funds experienced $2.9 billion in outflows during November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: