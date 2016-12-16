版本:
BRIEF-Lifevantage corp reschedules FY 2017 annual meeting for Feb. 16, 2017

Dec 16 Lifevantage Corp

* LifeVantage Corp - Company has rescheduled FY 2017 annual meeting for February 16, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2hDVFRL) Further company coverage:

