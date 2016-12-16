版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六

BRIEF-James Flynn reports 10.9 pct passive stake in Recro Pharma Inc

Dec 16 Recro Pharma Inc :

* James flynn reports 10.9 percent passive stake in recro pharma inc as of dec. 16, 2016 - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2gUriaR Further company coverage:

