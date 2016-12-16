版本:
2016年 12月 17日

BRIEF-Schmitt Industries reports retirement of board chairman Wayne Case

Dec 16 Schmitt Industries Inc :

* Announced retirement of Wayne A. Case who serves as chairman of company's board of directors Source text - bit.ly/2gKp629 Further company coverage:

