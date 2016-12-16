版本:
2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication says co and its operating units amended and restated co's bank credit facility

Dec 16 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc :

* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc - amended credit facility reduces borrowing base from $80.0 million to $40.0 million - sec filing

* Says on Dec 16 co and its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries amended and restated company's bank credit facility

* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc-amended credit facility extends term of facility from January 2, 2017 to November 29, 2018- sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2gU4GHt Further company coverage:

