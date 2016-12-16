版本:
BRIEF-Neenah Paper amended its existing third amended and restated credit agreement

Dec 16 Neenah Paper Inc :

* Says on dec 13, co amended its existing third amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of december 18, 2014 Source text bit.ly/2hXMqur Further company coverage:

