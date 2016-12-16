版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日

BRIEF-Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc entered into amendment with Talon Therapeutics

Dec 16 Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - pursuant to first amendment, company and talon agreed to change maturity date of note to march 17, 2017 - SEC filing

* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - pursuant to second amendment, company and talon agreed to change maturity date of note to March 17, 2018

* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - on Dec 13, entered into amendment to secured promissory note with Talon Therapeutics, affiliate of spectrum pharma Source text bit.ly/2hEfecy Further company coverage:

