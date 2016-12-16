版本:
2016年 12月 17日

BRIEF-YRC Worldwide files for mixed shelf of up to $350 mln

Dec 16 Yrc Worldwide Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $350 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

