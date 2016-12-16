BRIEF-Avista issued and sold $175 mln of 3.54 pct first mortgage bonds due in 2051 - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Avista Corp
* Avista Corp- On Dec 15, issued and sold $175.0 million of 3.54 percent first mortgage bonds due in 2051 - SEC Filing
* Avista -Net proceeds from sale of new bonds will be used to repay portion of borrowings outstanding under co's $400.0 million committed line of credit
* Avista-Net proceeds from sale of new bonds will be used to repay $70.0 million term loan with a commercial bank having maturity date of December 30, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.