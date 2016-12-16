版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:34 BJT

BRIEF-Uranium Resources files for resale of up to 5.2 mln shares

Dec 16 Uranium Resources Inc :

* Files for resale of up to 5.2 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholder - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2gUh36x Further company coverage:

