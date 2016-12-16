版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-Blue nile says Austrian regulator provided clearance for deal with Bain Capital

Dec 16 Blue Nile Inc

* Blue Nile - on Dec 16, Austrian Federal Competition Authority and Austrian cartel attorney provided clearance for deal with Bain Capital - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hDI1Ae Further company coverage:

