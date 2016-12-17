版本:
BRIEF-California AG's office tells Uber to "immediately" remove its "self-driving" vehicles from state's roadways- letter

Dec 16 (Reuters) -

* California AG's office tells Uber to "immediately" remove its "self-driving" vehicles from state's roadways until it complies with all statutes, regulations- letter

* California AG's office says it will seek "injunctive and other appropriate relief' if Uber does not remove self-driving vehicles until it obtains permits- letter Further company coverage:

