版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 00:43 BJT

BRIEF-Vislink says to sell some assets to xG Technology for $16 mln

Dec 16 Vislink Plc :

* Has entered into agreement to sell assets of Vislink Communication Systems for consideration of $16 million to xG Technology, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐