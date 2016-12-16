BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka likely rose up around 3.7 bln yen in operating profit for March-November period -Nikkei

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Nikkei -
* Ramen chain operator Hiday Hidaka likely rose up around 3.7 billion yen ($31.3 million) in operating profit for the March-November period -Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka sales apparently grew 5 percent on the year to slightly more than 28.6 billion yen for March-November period - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka is expected to retain forecast for FY ending in February, it projects operating profit to reach of 4.6 billion yen for year, up 8 percent-Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2hP7OG6) Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.