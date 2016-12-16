BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka likely rose up around 3.7 bln yen in operating profit for March-November period -Nikkei

Dec 16 Nikkei -

* Ramen chain operator Hiday Hidaka likely rose up around 3.7 billion yen ($31.3 million) in operating profit for the March-November period -Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka sales apparently grew 5 percent on the year to slightly more than 28.6 billion yen for March-November period - Nikkei

* Hiday Hidaka is expected to retain forecast for FY ending in February, it projects operating profit to reach of 4.6 billion yen for year, up 8 percent-Nikkei