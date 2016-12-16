BRIEF-Avista says electric and natural gas general rate cases have concluded

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Avista Corp :
* Electric and natural gas general rate cases have concluded, with an order from Washington Utilities And Transportation Commission
* Commission's order denied Avista's proposed electric and natural gas rate increase requests of $38.6 million and $4.4 million
* Magnitude of the impact would provide Avista with no ability to earn 9.5 pct authorized return on equity during 2017
* In order, commission did not specifically disallow any of Avista's capital projects
* Says may also appeal to Thurston County Superior Court for relief, if such relief is not achieved through a petition to commission
* Commission's order will not change current electric and natural gas retail rates
* Says plans to file a petition for reconsideration and/or rehearing with commission, which is due within 10 days of commission's order
* If commission's order stands as-is, it could result in a reduction to co's earnings opportunity for 2017 in range of $0.20 to $0.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.