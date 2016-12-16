版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 02:39 BJT

BRIEF-Star Yield Managers Trust declares special distribution estimated at $0.28/unit

Dec 16 Star Yield Managers Trust

* Star yield managers trust - fund has declared a special distribution estimated to be $0.28 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

