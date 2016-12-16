BRIEF-Potash Ridge enters into convertible security funding agreement for Institutional Investment of up to US$11.8 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Potash Ridge Corp :
* It has entered into a convertible security funding agreement
* Agreement up to approximately U.S.$11.8 million in two tranches
* Potash Ridge Corp - Each convertible security has a two-year term from date of issuance and will incur a simple interest rate obligation of 10 percent
* Potash Ridge Corp - Proceeds will be used to continue advancement of Corporation's valleyfield project in Québec and Blawn Mountain project in Utah
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.