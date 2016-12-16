版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 02:45 BJT

BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 7.8 pct passive stake in Real Goods Solar

Dec 16 (Reuters) -

* CVI Investments Inc reports 7.8 pct passive stake in Real Goods Solar Inc as of Dec 8 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2gJG6FV) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐