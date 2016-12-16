版本:
BRIEF-The Andersons increases dividend for Q1 to 16 cents per share

Dec 16 Andersons Inc :

* The Andersons Inc increases cash dividend for the first quarter

* Cash dividend is increasing from 15.5 cents to 16 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

