公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日

BRIEF-Global Alpha Worldwide Growth Fund declared a special distribution estimated at $0.25/unit

Dec 16 Global Alpha Worldwide Growth Fund :

* Fund declared a special distribution estimated to be $0.25 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

