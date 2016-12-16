BRIEF-GTT Communications says pricing, lender allocations completed with respect to proposed new credit agreement - SEC filing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 GTT Communications Inc -
* GTT Communications Inc - Pricing and lender allocations were completed with respect to a proposed new credit agreement - SEC filing
* GTT Communications - Once entered into, credit agreement will provide for a $700 million term loan facility and $75 million revolving line of credit facility
* GTT Communications - Intends to use net proceeds from credit agreement, private offering of $300 million senior notes , to finance Hibernia acquisition
* GTT Communications Inc - Maturity of $700 million term loan will be seven years, maturity of $75 million term loan will be five years - SEC filing
* GTT Communications Inc - Intends to file definitive credit agreement promptly after agreement becomes effective Source text : (bit.ly/2hX9MAp) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.