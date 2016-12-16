版本:
BRIEF-Gemini Properties withdraws David Ford's nomination for Five Star Quality's board

Dec 16 Five Star Quality Care Inc

* Gemini Properties - David Ford has withdrawn as nominee of Gemini for election to Five Star Quality Care Inc's board at 2017 annual meet - SEC filing

* Gemini Properties says accordingly, it has withdrawn its nomination letter delivered to Five Star Quality Care on Nov 3 and its nomination of Ford Source text: (bit.ly/2hDVx4G) Further company coverage:

