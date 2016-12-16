版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Express Scripts approved an increase in authorized number of shares that may be repurchased under its share repurchase program

Dec 16 Express Scripts Holding Co

* Express Scripts Holding Co - Approved an increase in authorized number of shares that may be repurchased under company's share repurchase program

* Express Scripts Holding Co - Repurchased increased by an additional 65 million shares Source text: [bit.ly/2hGRVOL] Further company coverage:

