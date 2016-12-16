版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix CEO reports open market purchase of 45,300 shares of co's common stock - SEC Filing

Dec 16 Ocular Therapeutix Inc

* Ocular Therapeutix CEO Amarpreet Sawhney reports open market purchase of 45,300 shares of co's common stock on Dec 15 at $7.85 per share - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2gU3svK] Further company coverage:

