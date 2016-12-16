版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Kforce enters into a corporate stock repurchase plan

Dec 16 Kforce Inc

* Kforce Inc - Entered into a corporate stock repurchase plan Source text: [bit.ly/2hXCvoR] Further company coverage:

