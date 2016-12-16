版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Incyte Corp , Eli Lilly amended license, development and commercialization agreement, entered into as of December 18, 2009

Dec 16 Incyte Corp

* Co, eli lilly amended license, development and commercialization agreement, entered into as of December 18, 2009

* Deal amended to provide $65 million milestone payment from Lilly triggered by receipt of marketing authorization for Baricitinib by European Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

