BRIEF-Peabody Energy says unit was issued an imminent danger order under section 107(a) of federal mine safety and health Act of 1977

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy Corp - work was ceased immediately and order was terminated without injury to any employees or damage to any equipment - sec filing
* Peabody-Inspector from mine safety,health administration alleged that miner was working on shorted battery without wearing all proper protective gear
* Peabody Energy Corp- on December 13, unit was issued an imminent danger order under section 107(a) of federal mine safety and health act of 1977
* Peabody energy corp - co's unit, peabody midwest mining's mine involved was wildcat hills underground mine located in saline county, illinois Source text - bit.ly/2hE90cL Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.