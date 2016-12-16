BRIEF-Iao Kun Group says court of Macao special administrative region announced Sang Heng was summoned by the court

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd
* Iao Kun Group - Sang Heng is required to respond to the summons within 30 days from the date of the second and last publication of the notice
* Iao Kun Group Holding - On Dec 12, court of Macao special administrative region announced that Sang Heng was summoned by the court
* Iao Kun Group - Sang Heng was summoned by court to respond to request for bankruptcy filed by galaxy casino in connection with its desire to liquidate Sang Heng
* Iao Kun Group says it has engaged counsel in Macao to handle the matter and to defend the claim against Sang Heng and Sang Lung Source text: [bit.ly/2gUd4qB] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.