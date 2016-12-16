版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals International director Ross Thomas W. Sr. purchases 5,000 of co's shares

Dec 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International director Ross Thomas W. Sr. Reports purchase of 5,000 shares of co's common stock on Dec 14 at $14.73 per share - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2gKkKIm Further company coverage:

