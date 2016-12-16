版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Western Gas Partners says entered into an amendment to extend term of its existing $1.2 billion revolving credit facility

Dec 16 Western Gas Partners Lp :

* Western Gas Partners Lp- on December 16, 2016, co entered into an amendment to extend term of its existing $1.2 billion revolving credit facility

* Western Gas Partners Lp- amendment extends expiration date of credit agreement from February 26, 2019 to February 26, 2020- sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hGZoxo Further company coverage:

