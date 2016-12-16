版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Amarin corp says providing contractual reminder to holders of 3.50% senior notes

Dec 16 Amarin Corporation Plc :

* Amarin Corp says providing contractual reminder to holders of outstanding 3.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2032 of its wholly owned subsidiary, corsicanto

* Amarin Corp says reminder related to right to surrender their notes for repurchase by co pursuant to their existing option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

