2016年 12月 17日

BRIEF-Westrock Co says G. Stephen Felker and Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III will retire from board

Dec 16 Westrock Co :

* Westrock - in connection with retirements, board expects to reduce number of directors constituting full board from 14 to 12 directors - SEC filing

* Westrock Co- on Dec 12, G. Stephen Felker and Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III each informed co that he will retire from board of directors Source text bit.ly/2hGNsLU Further company coverage:

