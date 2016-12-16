BRIEF-Ensco Plc and unit entered into fourth amendment and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Ensco Plc :
* Ensco plc-amendment also provides that obligations under revolving credit facility will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by ensco jersey
* Ensco plc- on december 15, 2016, co and unit entered into fourth amendment to its fourth amended and restated credit agreement- sec filing
* Ensco plc-amendment permits incurrence of indebtedness related to issuance of $849.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% senior notes due 2024 issued by ensco jersey finance limited Source text bit.ly/2gTDZEq Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.