公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Priceline Group says fogel and co entered into employment agreement

Dec 16 Priceline Group Inc :

* Priceline Group - fogel and co entered into employment agreement under which he would get initial annual base salary of $750,000 as ceo -sec filing Source text bit.ly/2gKbq7m Further company coverage:

