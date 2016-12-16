版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六

BRIEF-Dow Chemical Co board of directors approved amendments to company's bylaws

Dec 16 Dow Chemical Co :

* Dow chemical- bylaws permit stockholder, group of up to 20 stockholders, owning 3% or more stock continuously for at least 3 yrs to nominate directors

* Dow chemical co - board of directors approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access

* Dow Chemical Co - director nominees can consitute up to greater of two individuals or 20% of number of company's directors Source text bit.ly/2hsZVoU Further company coverage:

