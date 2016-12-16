版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Harte Hanks amended credit agreement

Dec 16 Harte Hanks Inc :

* Harte Hanks-amended credit agreement to increase interest rate on all loans under credit agreement by one percentage point per annum effective Dec 1 Source text bit.ly/2hDnpIA Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐