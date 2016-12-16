BRIEF-Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation and affiliates of Joseph Tsai, adopt stock sales plan

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :
* Joe and clara tsai foundation - stock sales plan allows for sale of up to about 6.5 million shares of alibaba group holding ltd's stock through oct 2017
* Joe and clara tsai foundation - in accordance with trading plan, sales will occur from time to time, to be executed by a third-party broker
* Joe and clara tsai foundation and affiliates of of joseph c. Tsai, executive vice chairman of alibaba group, adopt pre-arranged stock sales plan
* Joe and clara tsai foundation - the 6.5 million shares of alibaba group's stock represent about 8 percent of holdings under joseph tsai's beneficial ownership Source text bit.ly/2h9Sosd Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.