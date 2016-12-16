版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-Farmer Bros says Isaac Johnston notified Board his intention to resign as CFO

Dec 16 Farmer Bros. Co

* Farmer Bros. CO - On December 15, 2016, Isaac Johnston, Jr., notified Board of co of his intention to resign as treasurer and CFO of co

* Farmer Bros. Co - Board of Directors has formed a search committee to identify a successor treasurer and chief financial officer - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2gTLHyf] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐