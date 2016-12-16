版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-Enstar Group files to say its selling shareholders may resell up to 514,527 of co's voting ordinary shares - SEC Filing

Dec 16 Enstar Group Ltd

* Files to say its selling shareholders may resell up to 514,527 of co's voting ordinary shares - SEC Filing

* Enstar Group says selling shareholders may also resell 192,485 Series C shares Source text: [bit.ly/2hQ71Vt] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐