版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma sets qrtrly cash dividend of $0.37per share

Dec 16 Williams-sonoma Inc :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.37per share Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw2YLQQxa] Further company coverage:

