版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Intel's 2.95 pct junior subordinated convertible debentures to pay contingent interest of $4 million

Dec 16 Intel Corp :

* Intel's 2.95 percent junior subordinated convertible debentures due 2035 to pay contingent interest of $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

