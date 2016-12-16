版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:37 BJT

BRIEF-Dundee energy expects a paris tribunal related to Castor project in Spain

Dec 16 Dundee Energy Ltd :

* Dundee Energy Ltd - a Paris tribunal is expected to issue a decision related to Castor project in Spain in march 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐