版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-Regenxbio files for mixed shelf of up to $225 million

Dec 16 Regenxbio Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $225 million

* In addition, selling stockholders may from time to time offer and sell up to 5.1 million shares of co's common stock Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gKpxK3] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐