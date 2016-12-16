BRIEF-Omega Protein enteres into plea agreement with U.S. Attorney's Office

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Omega Protein Corp :
* Says on Dec 15,co's unit entered into plea agreement with U.S. Attorney's office for western district of Louisiana
* Omega Protein Corp- under plea agreement, subsidiary agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts under clean water act
* Omega Protein Corp- company will not be able to claim cost of fine or community service contribution as business expenses for tax purposes
* Omega Protein Corp- agreement to resolve previously disclosed government investigation related to subsidiary's Abbeville, Louisiana operations
* Says plea agreement provides that parties will jointly recommend a sentence consisting of a $1.0 million fine Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hQfDeT] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.