BRIEF-Omega Protein enteres into plea agreement with U.S. Attorney's Office

* Says on Dec 15,co's unit entered into plea agreement with U.S. Attorney's office for western district of Louisiana

* Omega Protein Corp- under plea agreement, subsidiary agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts under clean water act

* Omega Protein Corp- company will not be able to claim cost of fine or community service contribution as business expenses for tax purposes

* Omega Protein Corp- agreement to resolve previously disclosed government investigation related to subsidiary's Abbeville, Louisiana operations

* Says plea agreement provides that parties will jointly recommend a sentence consisting of a $1.0 million fine