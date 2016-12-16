版本:
2016年 12月 17日

BRIEF-Dundee Energy says decision related to Castor project in Spain has been delayed

Dec 16 Dundee Energy Ltd :

* Dundee Energy Ltd says it was informed decision has been delayed in order to allow court to consider additional submissions from parties involved

* Dundee Energy - arbitral tribunal of international chamber of commerce in Paris is expected to issue decision related to castor project in Spain in march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

