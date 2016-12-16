版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:35 BJT

BRIEF-Microbot Medical enters into securities exchange agreement With Alpha Capital Anstalt

Dec 16 Microbot Medical Inc :

* Microbot Medical Inc - pursuant to agreement, Alpha would exchange about 9.7 million shares or rights to acquire shares of common stock of co

* Microbot Medical Inc - on Dec. 16, co entered into securities exchange agreement with Alpha Capital Anstalt Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2h9UyIs] Further company coverage:

