版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust says cfo adopted a pre-arranged share trading plan

Dec 16 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - Raymond Martz, evp, cfo co adopted a pre-arranged share trading plan on December 16, 2016 - sec filing

* Says trading plan provides for sale of up to 19,271 of co's common shares Source text - bit.ly/2ha1x3W Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐