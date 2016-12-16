版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六

BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln

Dec 16 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2gUhUE2 Further company coverage:

