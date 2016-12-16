BRIEF-Flowers foods says CEO Shiver exercised stock options this week

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Flowers Foods Inc :
* Says CEO Allen Shiver and Keith Wheeler, president, flowers bakeries, exercised stock options this week
* Flowers Foods - Shiver exercised stock options for 152,100 shares and consequently increased his ownership of co's common stock to 685,086 shares
* Flowers Foods- wheeler exercised stock options for 11,475 shares and consequently raised his ownership of flowers foods common stock to 15,758 shares
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.