公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六

BRIEF-Flowers foods says CEO Shiver exercised stock options this week

Dec 16 Flowers Foods Inc :

* Says CEO Allen Shiver and Keith Wheeler, president, flowers bakeries, exercised stock options this week

* Flowers Foods - Shiver exercised stock options for 152,100 shares and consequently increased his ownership of co's common stock to 685,086 shares

* Flowers Foods- wheeler exercised stock options for 11,475 shares and consequently raised his ownership of flowers foods common stock to 15,758 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

